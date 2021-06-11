Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

