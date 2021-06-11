Scotiabank Boosts Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target to C$0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPVDF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 56,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,705. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

