Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 901,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.10.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avalara by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

