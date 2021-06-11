SCP Investment LP Has $47.73 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

SCP Investment LP lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 14.3% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.38% of RH worth $47,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in RH by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.53.

Shares of RH stock traded down $17.44 on Friday, reaching $689.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,421. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $641.94.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

