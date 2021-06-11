SCP Investment LP Invests $11.63 Million in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,000. FTAC Olympus Acquisition accounts for about 3.5% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 4.05% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,608,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 8,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,719. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.