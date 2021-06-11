SCP Investment LP Purchases Shares of 1,450,000 View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,000. View accounts for approximately 3.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 0.67% of View as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VIEW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,732. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

