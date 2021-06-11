SCP Investment LP Sells 640,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

SCP Investment LP decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up approximately 1.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.62% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period.

SPXU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 81,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $68.00.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

