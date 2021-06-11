SCP Investment LP Trims Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

SCP Investment LP cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,500 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 makes up 0.6% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 2.52% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000.

NYSEARCA TWM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 41,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

