ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $151.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056235 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,351,871 coins and its circulating supply is 35,668,260 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

