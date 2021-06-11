ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.81 million and $329.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,339,031 coins and its circulating supply is 35,655,420 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

