Scry.info (DDD) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $46,764.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.00825677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00087144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00045206 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

