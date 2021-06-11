Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SEA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,502,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $271.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

