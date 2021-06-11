Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 513,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

