Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.58. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

