Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.71

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.71 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 112194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

