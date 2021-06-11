Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on DTE Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 156,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

