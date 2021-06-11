Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Trading Down 5.6%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 235,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 359,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

About Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

