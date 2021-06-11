SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.