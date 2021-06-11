Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 1,386 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Leidos comprises approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,784. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

