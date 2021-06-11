Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 1,515 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nucor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after buying an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NUE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,009. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

