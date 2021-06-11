Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $83.83. 13,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,561. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

