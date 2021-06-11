Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. 85,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,058. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

