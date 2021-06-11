Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 436,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

