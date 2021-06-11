Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 1,364 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $159.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

