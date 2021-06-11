Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.35. 98,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

