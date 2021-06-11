Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. 87,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,275. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

