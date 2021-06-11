Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,284,000 after acquiring an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,923 shares of company stock worth $85,012,974 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.