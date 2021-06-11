Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.