Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 4.1% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 113,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,392,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,052. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.57 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

