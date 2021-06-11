Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 9,054 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 186,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.