Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The stock had a trading volume of 178,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

