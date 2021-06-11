Seedify.fund Reaches Market Cap of $7.20 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

