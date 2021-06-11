Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,942 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $41,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

