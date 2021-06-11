Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Extra Space Storage worth $52,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

