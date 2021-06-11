Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,847 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Extra Space Storage worth $52,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
