Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $48,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.