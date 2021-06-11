Sei Investments Co. Buys 53,024 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,024 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $58,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

