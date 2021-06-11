Sei Investments Co. Buys 60,822 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Zynga worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,479 shares of company stock worth $4,118,057 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.