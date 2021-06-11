Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $464.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $467.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.57 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

