Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Dolby Laboratories worth $48,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 325.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $98.55 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.