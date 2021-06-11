Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,499 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $54,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 153,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

VZ stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

