Sei Investments Co. Has $42.26 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $42,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -584.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

