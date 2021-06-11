Sei Investments Co. Has $43.66 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $43,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

NYSE A opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

