Sei Investments Co. Has $46.36 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $46,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $292.84 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.