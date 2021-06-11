Sei Investments Co. Has $50.14 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Humana worth $50,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Humana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Humana by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

HUM opened at $420.96 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

