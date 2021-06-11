Sei Investments Co. Has $68.43 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $68,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

