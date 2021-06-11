Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.58% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $66,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

