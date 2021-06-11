Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Crown Castle International worth $68,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.