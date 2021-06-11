Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.67% of Grocery Outlet worth $58,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GO. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,430 shares of company stock worth $9,606,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.