Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $42,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

