Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,881 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.00% of HealthEquity worth $56,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

HealthEquity stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.83, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

